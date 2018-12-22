Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Bp Ltd (BP) stake by 12.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 11,553 shares as Bp Ltd (BP)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 107,240 shares with $4.94 million value, up from 95,687 last quarter. Bp Ltd now has $126.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 11.55M shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/05/2018 – AKER BP SAYS PLANS TO DRILL STATOIL-OPERATED SHENZHOU EXPLORATION WELL IN THE BARENTS SEA WERE MOVED TO 2019 FROM 2018; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 09/03/2018 – BP HAS NOT STARTED IMPORTING FUEL IN MEXICO : GRANADA; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – US ANNOUNCEMENT ON 8 MAY IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CHANGE OF US POLICY IN RESPECT OF GRANTING OF OFAC LICENCES; 01/05/2018 – BP’S MACONDO PAYMENTS NEXT YEAR WILL BE AROUND $2 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3 pct of jobs in upstream business – FT; 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING PACT ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 10/04/2018 – BP Unit Agrees To Buy And Install Tesla Battery For U.S. Wind Farm — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Gasline to Buy BP Gas for Planned $43 Billion LNG Project; 19/03/2018 – REG-Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corphares (NYSE:AQN) had an increase of 17.78% in short interest. AQN's SI was 1.25M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 17.78% from 1.06 million shares previously. With 183,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corphares (NYSE:AQN)'s short sellers to cover AQN's short positions. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 712,817 shares traded or 222.35% up from the average. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has declined 2.98% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.98% the S&P500.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BP Taking Advantage Of Lower Taxes In Angola – Seeking Alpha" on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "BP Will Remain A Solid Long-Term Income Play – Seeking Alpha" published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "BP approves Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG phase 1 development – Seeking Alpha" on December 21, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BP had 4 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The firm generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It has a 61.59 P/E ratio. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts ; wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW.