Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 18.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 10,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,818 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25M, up from 58,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 784.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 587,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 662,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.99 million, up from 74,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $812.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 1.06 million shares traded or 234.09% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 42.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $116.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 86,890 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $69.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 3 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Methode Electronics had 16 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, December 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 4 by Craig Hallum. On Tuesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 2 by FBR Capital. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, December 8. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 24 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Friday, September 2 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, June 23. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MEI in report on Thursday, September 21 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. $3.40 million worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was sold by AYAT SIMON.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Saturday, August 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. Atlantic Securities upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, January 22 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 23. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, July 6 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilkins Inv Counsel owns 130,570 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 63,923 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Caprock reported 14,918 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,126 shares. Addenda Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 42,202 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blb&B Lc has 56,149 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 287,279 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hemenway Communication Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.54% or 52,995 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 109,700 shares. Miller Investment Limited Partnership holds 17,308 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 584,730 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $291.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com by 9,850 shares to 132,931 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

