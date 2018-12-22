Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 13.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 20,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,533 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.58 million, down from 147,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 410,156 shares traded. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 15/05/2018 – Westchester Capital Management Buys 1.6% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 12/04/2018 – Orbotech’s SPTS Technologies Awarded ‘2017 Supplier of the Year – Customized Frontend Equipment’ by Infineon; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 61.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 12,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 19,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Among 10 analysts covering Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Orbotech had 27 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Monday, May 22. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 5 by Cowen & Co. The rating was initiated by Lake Street on Tuesday, September 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 19 by Needham. Lake Street downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 2. On Monday, December 21 the stock rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Lake Street with “Buy” on Monday, January 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, February 12 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 6 report.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 399,623 shares to 616,802 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energen Corp (NYSE:EGN) by 240,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Cobiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ).

More recent Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Qualcomm says China comment will not revive NXP deal – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 11/30/2018 – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ORBK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ORBK’s profit will be $38.86M for 17.09 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Orbotech Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $470.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 56,049 shares to 389,151 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY) by 18,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,681 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Negative News As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron Technology Q1 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Will The Catbird Seat Crack Tuesday? – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, MU – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Was Micron Thinking? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. On Friday, July 20 the insider Thorsen Steven L. JR sold $2.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Coastline Tru Company reported 20,000 shares stake. Brave Asset reported 6,090 shares. 367,723 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 86,843 shares. 14.23M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Scotia owns 83,555 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,057 are held by Hanseatic Mgmt Ser. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 39,551 shares. Highland Cap Management invested in 131,210 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 9.32 million shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 130,379 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Platinum Limited holds 16,152 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.