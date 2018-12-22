Among 3 analysts covering CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CoreLogic had 4 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 25. See CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) latest ratings:

26/10/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $53 New Target: $46 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $50 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $56 New Target: $51 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $55 New Target: $60 Maintain

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 96.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 41,403 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 84,427 shares with $2.84M value, up from 43,024 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 21 by UBS. Raymond James downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. Tigress Financial upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, October 22 to “Buy” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 27.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 18,253 shares to 21,947 valued at $803,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Transunion stake by 7,860 shares and now owns 14,751 shares. Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roundview Capital stated it has 88,187 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd stated it has 48,849 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 23,606 shares. Holderness Investments Company stated it has 98,427 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. New England Professional Planning Gp Incorporated reported 15,544 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Co Dc invested in 0.14% or 48,626 shares. Lehman Fincl Inc invested in 0.36% or 22,908 shares. Dt Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 118,132 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 42,603 shares. The Michigan-based Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen & Steers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jacobs & Com Ca has 1.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qci Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 12,274 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 74,293 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 12.79 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: This 6.7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreLogic Announces Intent to Exit Certain Legacy Non-Core Software Units and to Accelerate Appraisal Management Company Transformation Program – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Research Report Identifies CoreLogic, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Old Dominion Freight Line, Emerson Electric, Boston Scientific, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreLogic Reports Homeowners with Negative Equity Declines by Only 81000 in the Third Quarter of 2018 – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreLogic Loan Performance Insights Finds Delinquency Rates Are Up in Natural Disaster Areas but Down Nearly Everywhere Else – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CoreLogic, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 0.76% more from 71.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 0% or 7,649 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,817 shares. Quantbot Tech L P reported 0.04% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Echo Street Ltd accumulated 190,149 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 120,772 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 530 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 1,377 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.02% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 67,673 shares stake. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 7.57 million shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

The stock decreased 5.47% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 957,864 shares traded or 77.87% up from the average. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 15.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – CORELOGIC REPORTS EARLY-STAGE DELINQUENCIES DECLINED IN JAN; 02/04/2018 – Australian home prices slip in March as Sydney weighs – CoreLogic; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S 2018 REV & ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $2.33 million activity. $167,562 worth of stock was sold by FOLINO PAUL F on Tuesday, August 14. $346,652 worth of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) was sold by DORMAN JOHN C. $30,119 worth of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) was sold by WIDENER MARY LEE. SANDO BARRY M also sold $835,501 worth of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) on Monday, September 10. Martell Frank sold $490,510 worth of stock.