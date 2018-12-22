Strs Ohio Lowered Its Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Holding; Shorts at Exantas Capital (XAN) Lowered By 0.85%

Strs Ohio decreased Northern Oil And Gas Inc (NOG) stake by 47.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strs Ohio sold 117,200 shares as Northern Oil And Gas Inc (NOG)’s stock declined 28.12%. The Strs Ohio holds 128,400 shares with $513,000 value, down from 245,600 last quarter. Northern Oil And Gas Inc now has $764.02M valuation. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 7.18M shares traded or 40.52% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 53.06% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 2018 AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASE BY 18%-22% VS 2017; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) had a decrease of 0.85% in short interest. XAN’s SI was 1.05M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.85% from 1.06M shares previously. With 118,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)’s short sellers to cover XAN’s short positions. The SI to Exantas Capital Corp’s float is 3.54%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 257,857 shares traded or 56.10% up from the average. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has risen 12.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $314.85 million. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise.

