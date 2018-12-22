Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 42.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 114,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 386,103 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.60 million, up from 271,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 2.75 million shares traded or 96.30% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 8.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 27,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,050 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90 million, up from 317,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME BA3 RATING TO KESTREL ACQUISITION, LLC’S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $76.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 18,838 shares to 71,498 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 618,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,736 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $7.22 million activity. The insider Sagar Bijoy sold 2,361 shares worth $404,289. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold $14,082. Boehnlein Glenn S also sold $133,627 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares. $284,189 worth of stock was sold by Berry William E Jr on Monday, November 5. $6.32M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Owen Katherine Ann on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Advsrs Limited Com holds 557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 0.13% or 6,742 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 7,237 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 58,595 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi holds 25,350 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.68% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.51% or 247,183 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 1.44% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 5,864 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fil Ltd owns 184,222 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.92% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 232,060 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 39,926 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.04% or 3,818 shares.

Among 32 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 66% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 108 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 14 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of SYK in report on Thursday, November 16 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, November 12 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 28 by Needham. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Hold” on Monday, October 2. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, December 15 to “Buy”.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, May 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by S&P Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, October 23 to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $15 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Vertical Research. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, October 23 to “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, September 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 24 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Liability Company owns 12,783 shares. Mathes Communication holds 0.3% or 56,600 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.31% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Whittier Trust invested in 626,629 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Holding has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shoker Invest Counsel Inc reported 94,270 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 2.15M shares stake. Stewart And Patten Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 735,552 shares. Lenox Wealth owns 6,762 shares. Research Invsts stated it has 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 16,340 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 13,094 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant reported 38,414 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 638,735 shares. Martin And Communication Tn reported 67,979 shares stake.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200 on Wednesday, November 14. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $496.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conoco Philips Corp (NYSE:COP) by 77,203 shares to 37,247 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 9,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,191 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).