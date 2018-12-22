Suffolk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 14.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suffolk Capital Management Llc sold 3,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.65M, down from 21,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suffolk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 3,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.31 million, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Suffolk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.92 billion and $702.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 19,649 shares to 218,617 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 97,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,274 shares. Grand Jean invested in 5.89% or 8,429 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,688 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Sterling Mngmt Lc accumulated 20,832 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Delaware-based Green Valley Llc has invested 11.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 2,554 shares. 546 were reported by American Asset Mgmt Inc. Paradigm Finance Advsr Llc has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 893 shares. Barr E S & owns 12,923 shares. Reilly Finance Lc invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comerica reported 3,534 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 195 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $1.85M. On Wednesday, August 15 Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,028 shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million worth of stock. Another trade for 4,108 shares valued at $8.02M was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 29. Jassy Andrew R also sold $3.28M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold 181 shares worth $285,960.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 581,425 were reported by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.52% or 397,964 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,412 are owned by Lourd Capital Lc. Papp L Roy & Associate invested in 18,040 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Lc has 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 18,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,589 shares. Bankshares invested in 0.66% or 205,291 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 3,640 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Finance Mgmt Inc has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,760 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amer Intl Grp owns 226,006 shares. Personal reported 2,143 shares stake. Comerica Bancshares, Michigan-based fund reported 143,769 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. Another trade for 2,939 shares valued at $745,918 was made by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, August 15. $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. Another trade for 10,500 shares valued at $2.73M was sold by Parasnis Abhay.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 153,900 shares to 100,100 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 5,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).