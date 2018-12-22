Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) had an increase of 7.08% in short interest. AGIO’s SI was 6.90M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.08% from 6.44M shares previously. With 508,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s short sellers to cover AGIO’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.88% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 1.08 million shares traded or 84.56% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 13.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 19/03/2018 – Agios Announces First Patient Dosed with MAT2A Inhibitor AG-270 in Phase 1 Study in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors or Lymp; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGIO); 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Suffolk Capital Management Llc decreased K2m Group Holdings (KTWO) stake by 72.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Suffolk Capital Management Llc sold 24,980 shares as K2m Group Holdings (KTWO)’s stock 0.00%. The Suffolk Capital Management Llc holds 9,434 shares with $258,000 value, down from 34,414 last quarter. K2m Group Holdings now has $1.20 billion valuation. It closed at $27.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KTWO News: 01/05/2018 – K2M Group Holdings Sees FY Rev $283M-$287M; 01/05/2018 – K2M Group Holdings: Updating Fiscal Yr 2018 Expectations for Rev, Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA; 30/05/2018 – K2M Receives FDA Clearance for BACS(R) Patient-Specific Module; 15/03/2018 – K2M Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – K2M Names Lane Major Chief Operating Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ K2M Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTWO); 16/05/2018 – K2M Announces US Launch of First-to-Market 3D-Printed Expandable lnterbody MOJAVE™ PL 3D Expandable Featuring Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology™; 30/04/2018 – K2M Hosts the World’s Leading Spine Surgeons at Meeting of Minds™ 2018; 30/05/2018 – K2M GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR BACS® PATIENT-SPECIFIC MODULE; 30/04/2018 – K2M Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. K2M Group Holdings had 4 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The stock of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of KTWO in report on Friday, August 31 to “Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 4.

Suffolk Capital Management Llc increased Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 52,476 shares to 304,280 valued at $10.34M in 2018Q3. It also upped Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH) stake by 11,770 shares and now owns 95,442 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

More notable recent K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Stryker – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and Meeting Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Fundamental Change With Respect to its 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and 4.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2036 – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 8, 2018 : ARRS, NYMT, QQQ, SQQQ, KTWO, COMM, ACB, SQ, BTI, BABA, GE, PYX – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “K2M Gets A Boost From A Stronger Spine Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agios Pharmaceuticals is Now Oversold (AGIO) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Questioning Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Future Revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Agios Announces Updated Data from Phase 1 Study of Ivosidenib or Enasidenib in Combination with Standard Induction and Consolidation Chemotherapy in Newly Diagnosed AML Patients With an IDH Mutation – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in DXC Technology, Patterson Companies, Lumentum, DSW, Agios Pharmaceuticals, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients.