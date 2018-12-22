Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 115,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.22M, down from 173,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.32. About 2.02 million shares traded or 97.64% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 7.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 20.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 12,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90M, down from 61,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 793,874 shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 71.61% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C

Among 14 analysts covering Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vornado Realty Trust had 42 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 19 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 11 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, December 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Thursday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $76 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 30. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse upgraded Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Tuesday, April 12. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $108 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 11 by Evercore. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, January 26 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.98 per share. VNO’s profit will be $202.87M for 15.58 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Extends $750 Million Unsecured Term Loan NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How three men and a drive to make money turned into JBG – Washington Business Journal” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Increases Ownership Interest in Farley Post Office to 95% – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold VNO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 145.44 million shares or 0.92% less from 146.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Company accumulated 5,717 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Nomura Asset holds 0.09% or 132,070 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts holds 22,815 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 58,092 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 12,938 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset has 16,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,428 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Lc accumulated 5,406 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0.03% or 1.47M shares. Amer Rech Mgmt Com invested in 626 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Third Avenue Management Lc has 835,693 shares.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.26 million activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 7,671 shares to 19,507 shares, valued at $38.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 4,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steris Plc by 19,746 shares to 40,824 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk Worth Watching For Pullbacks – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cyberark, Ford, Teva And More – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What You Missed Out by Overlooking CyberArk (CYBR) Stock – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cyber Security Stocks to Focus on Following Facebook Breach – Nasdaq” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of CYBR December 7th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $14.06 million for 43.30 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.81% EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Cyber-Ark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Cyber-Ark Software had 90 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 14 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, February 16 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Needham maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Monday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, March 28, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. Vetr upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 12 report. Goldman Sachs initiated CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Monday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Friday, November 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, August 8.