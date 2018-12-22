Summit Equities Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L Unit Ltd Partn (PAA) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Equities Inc sold 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,206 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $805.46 million, down from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Equities Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 5.62M shares traded or 104.45% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 167,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 314,650 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.34 million, down from 482,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 2.35M shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31

Summit Equities Inc, which manages about $2.45B and $601.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Russell Val (IUSV) by 177 shares to 29,855 shares, valued at $1.68B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 7,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Reit Etf (VNQ).

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Tuesday, August 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Jefferies. Wunderlich reinitiated Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Wednesday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 10 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, December 9 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 157.69% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PAA’s profit will be $486.59M for 7.84 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 14,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 32,287 shares. Salient Cap Advsr Lc invested in 8.17 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 14,993 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 8,765 shares. 427,625 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Cordasco Fincl Net has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fayez Sarofim And reported 3.66M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.74% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co stated it has 400 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 43,723 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Mirae Asset Glob Invests invested in 2.93 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 122,764 shares. Edgemoor Invest holds 0.05% or 15,050 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartstreet: The Permian Bottleneck Will Continue As Huge Well Results Continue – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Transfer: Value Stock Or Value Trap? (Ray Merola) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.88 million for 21.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. PPG Industries had 96 analyst reports since September 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 6, the company rating was downgraded by CLSA. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $128 target in Monday, July 23 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 27. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 25 by Argus Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PPG in report on Monday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Friday, September 15 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Monday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 23 by Longbow.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferroglobe Plc by 850,000 shares to 10.61M shares, valued at $86.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 72,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 33,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,587 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 7,472 were reported by Stratos Wealth Partners Limited. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset accumulated 9,966 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 1.81M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv Management stated it has 3,519 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated reported 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fifth Third Bank holds 28,671 shares. 135,302 are held by Smithfield Communication. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 435 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 21,808 shares. Stone Run Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 9,190 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 10,701 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,246 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Co accumulated 0% or 100 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PPG extends supply deal for titanium-dioxide – Pittsburgh Business Times” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why PPG Industries Fell as Much as 10.3% Today – Motley Fool” published on October 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Out With Sherwin-Williams, In With PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG invests $1.7M in Kunshan, China, plant – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: November 30, 2018.