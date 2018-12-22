Summit Securities Group Llc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 10702.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 40,026 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock declined 6.70%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 40,400 shares with $694,000 value, up from 374 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $6.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 5.10M shares traded or 220.33% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) stake by 21.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 4,795 shares as Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Tradition Capital Management Llc holds 17,148 shares with $1.97M value, down from 21,943 last quarter. Lowes Companies Inc. now has $70.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: Waiting For Better Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Loweâ€™s Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cyber Monday IT watch – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush On Lowe’s: ‘A New Day’ Has Arrived (NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $99 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by PiperJaffray.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerset Tru Com stated it has 30,895 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clearbridge Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Summit Secs Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,900 shares. 56,970 were reported by Chem Retail Bank. Ellington Mgmt Lc reported 10,600 shares stake. Papp L Roy And Associates invested in 2,150 shares. Toth Advisory owns 856 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Foster & Motley invested in 30,004 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Smith Salley & Associate owns 83,422 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 407,499 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 121,232 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com has 6,193 shares. 7,200 were reported by Viking Fund Mgmt.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. ROGERS BRIAN C also bought $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. WARDELL LISA W had bought 273 shares worth $29,407 on Friday, August 24. 15,735 shares valued at $1.80 million were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A on Tuesday, September 18.

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) stake by 16,656 shares to 36,167 valued at $4.93M in 2018Q3. It also upped Rivernorth Marketplace Lending stake by 59,029 shares and now owns 226,300 shares. Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was raised too.

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) stake by 4,075 shares to 2,300 valued at $1.59 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Energy Transfer Partners Lp (Call) stake by 34,680 shares and now owns 2,320 shares. Blackstone Group LP (Call) (NYSE:BX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More ARCC At The New 52-Week Low? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ares Capital (ARCC) is Worth Adding to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: A 10.2% Yield At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ARCC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold ARCC shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 151.76 million shares or 4.13% less from 158.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research holds 0.03% or 181,200 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Gru has invested 1.42% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 236,038 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital LP reported 92,268 shares stake. 1.27 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Telemus has invested 0.59% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 6,450 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru accumulated 1.69M shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Northern invested in 0% or 201,036 shares. Invest Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% stake. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc invested in 0% or 86,572 shares. Muzinich & Inc owns 3.71 million shares or 15.52% of their US portfolio.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 1 insider sale for $991,931 activity. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,416. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $100,560 was made by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, November 20. 50,000 shares were bought by deVeer R. Kipp, worth $801,000. Torre Bates Ann had bought 9,000 shares worth $156,960 on Wednesday, August 29. SIEGEL ERIC B bought $120,947 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Wednesday, September 12.