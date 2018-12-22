Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 14,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.75M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 7.06M shares traded or 52.31% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 69.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 62,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.06 million, up from 90,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18M shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, March 2 by Raymond James. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 21. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $28 target. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, July 13. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, March 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. On Thursday, June 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $30.0 target in Thursday, October 22 report.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For eBay – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Barrons.com published: “Pam Omidyar Sells eBay Stock for the First Time in Years – Barron’s” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Facebook: A Deep Dive On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Macy???s, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Adobe – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $185.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 121,870 shares to 172,105 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 422,104 shares. Brandywine Management Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 495,127 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 7,152 shares. Parametric Port Associates holds 3.00 million shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.15% or 22,510 shares. First Manhattan holds 1.80 million shares. 24,000 are held by Burns J W & New York. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv stated it has 27,932 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 27,364 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 425 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.02 million shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 130 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca, California-based fund reported 169,891 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 43,671 shares. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc accumulated 863,201 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity. 10,516 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares with value of $354,179 were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth. The insider Lee Jae Hyun sold $983,558. 3,526 shares were sold by Doerger Brian J., worth $99,473. 18,283 shares valued at $522,528 were sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01B for 10.61 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Suncor Energy Inc. had 38 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 16 by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SU in report on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by GARP Research given on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 19. National Bank Canada upgraded Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) on Friday, October 30 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) on Wednesday, September 16 with “Neutral” rating. TD Securities downgraded the shares of SU in report on Wednesday, November 18 to “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44.0 target in Thursday, January 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 23 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Contrarian Investors: 3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows for Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post-storm restart for Exxon’s Hibernia platform – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Suncor Energy announces 2019 capital program and production outlook – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Top TSX Stocks in the Bargain Bin Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Sell Suncor? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.