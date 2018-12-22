Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 58.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 17,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 900 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.61M, down from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $242.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Pacific Crest maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 29 report. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Monness. As per Monday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, April 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Aegis Capital with “Buy” on Friday, October 27. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, April 29. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, June 14 with “Buy”.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 437 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.92M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, September 6. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02M worth of stock or 4,108 shares. $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. McGrath Judith A also sold $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why FedEx and UPS Stocks — and Amazon — Are Dropping Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About Amazon’s Advertising Business – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: New Trends Are Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aegis names internet M&A potentials for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Could Contribute More Than Half Of Retail Sector’s Earnings Growth This Holiday Season – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,271 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 350,836 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 913 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability owns 11,788 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department invested in 3,151 shares. Security National Trust holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,232 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp holds 0.41% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 286 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 9,799 shares. Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability holds 12.48% or 50,000 shares. The New Hampshire-based Harvest Capital Management Inc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 20,879 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 180 shares. Northstar, a New York-based fund reported 2,375 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aspen Management Inc accumulated 18,558 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Wealthtrust holds 0.12% or 5,271 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ingalls Snyder Ltd stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Polaris Greystone Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 89,530 shares. John G Ullman & Associate invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ifrah Serv has 33,452 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Serv holds 6,652 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Lc has 9,390 shares. Cohen stated it has 227,457 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset, California-based fund reported 169,365 shares. Moreover, Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi has 4.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2018 : MXIM, CSCO, FANG, SRCL, QQQ, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “We Could Make 52% From Cisco In 7 Months Or Less – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/06/2018: MOMO, SCWX, UXIN, BABA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco (CSCO) Still a Buy After Hitting 18-Year High? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2018.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 16. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal Weight” rating in Monday, August 17 report. Drexel Hamilton initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Monday, September 18. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 12 with “Outperform”.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 176,516 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $128.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 152,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).