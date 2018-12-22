Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) stake by 136.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 128,100 shares as Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW)’s stock declined 6.37%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 222,100 shares with $926,000 value, up from 94,000 last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc (Put) now has $2.26B valuation. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 17.86M shares traded or 328.92% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 26.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 31.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 141,200 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock declined 6.26%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 302,900 shares with $21.05M value, down from 444,100 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $14.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 3.79 million shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold LNG shares while 111 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 230.63 million shares or 2.88% more from 224.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jennison Ltd Co accumulated 3.25M shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Money Limited Company owns 25,415 shares. 213 were reported by Howe Rusling. Svcs has 36 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt has 468,462 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 17,514 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership stated it has 3.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 61,487 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company, a New York-based fund reported 120 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advent Corporation Ma owns 592,855 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 590,383 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.54 per share. LNG’s profit will be $79.63 million for 46.01 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.23% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $585.71 million activity. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by BRANDOLINI NUNO on Thursday, June 28. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Markowitz Sean N bought $100,470. Zichal Heather had sold 3,406 shares worth $234,064. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $888,000 was bought by Fusco Jack A. 15,000 shares were sold by KILPATRICK DAVID B, worth $1.03 million. $584.37M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares were sold by ICAHN CARL C.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cheniere Energy, An LNG Play With 30% Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Can These 2 Small-Cap Stocks Become the Next $15 Billion LNG Giants? – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “An Investor’s Guide to Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Report: Cheniere ramps up feedgas deliveries to Texas LNG export terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan, Williams win OK to start up facilities to boost feedgas to Cheniere LNG terminals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

More recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Delaware Regulator and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Approve Proposed Oceanwide Acquisition of Genworth Subsidiaries – GuruFocus.com” on December 22, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Genworth Set To Fly On CFIUS Approval – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth: Stakeholder Incentives And Facts On The Ground Point To Ultimate Approval Of China Oceanwide Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) stake by 631,138 shares to 12,962 valued at $56,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Editas Medicine Inc (Call) stake by 122,600 shares and now owns 172,400 shares. Southern Copper Corp (Call) (NYSE:SCCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 299.04 million shares or 0.28% more from 298.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 0.08% or 2.10 million shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 17,270 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 29,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Llp reported 118,910 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 101,342 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 461,700 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 8,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15.42M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Co.