Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 100.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 7,044 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 14,074 shares with $929,000 value, up from 7,030 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 1.28M shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 7.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry

Among 3 analysts covering Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hannon Armstrong had 3 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $23 target in Friday, November 30 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HASI in report on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. See Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22 New Target: $23 Downgrade

02/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $23 New Target: $24 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $21 New Target: $22 Maintain

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Prices 5M Share Offering Valued at Approx. $112M – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Top Renewables Picks For 2019 (FSLR) (TPIC) (HASI) (BE) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 12/12: (NBEV) Higher; (AGTC) (TLRD) (LLNW) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 2.46% more from 33.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.02% or 80,862 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Investment Ltd has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Us Commercial Bank De owns 4,498 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Aristotle Capital Boston invested 1.42% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 24,729 shares. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 187,155 shares. Caprock Group Inc has 0.05% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Perella Weinberg Prtn Limited Partnership reported 25,300 shares. Scotia Cap Inc has 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 21,278 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 620,784 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 277,916 shares. Bessemer invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $742,451 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by OSBORNE RICHARD J, worth $57,175 on Friday, November 9. McMahon Daniel K. sold $136,500 worth of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) on Tuesday, November 13. Rose Nathaniel also sold $183,840 worth of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares. Blalock Rebecca had bought 4,290 shares worth $100,214.

The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 1.22 million shares traded or 115.94% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 0.09% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 29.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vubiquity, an Amdocs Company, and its Strategic Partner, Discover Digital International, Launch Video On Demand with TelOne Zimbabwe – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Amdocs (DOX) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United Technologies, Walmart, Invitae, Emergent Biosolutions, US Physical Therapy, and Amdocs â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analyst Reports Highlight Amdocs’ Continued Leadership in Digital Transformation, Network Virtualization and Agile Operations – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs’ Vindicia Integrates with Google Pay, Allowing Online Merchants to Provide Consumers with a Seamless and Secure Payment Option – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 8,220 shares to 8,752 valued at $930,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR) stake by 20,435 shares and now owns 6,777 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.