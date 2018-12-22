Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp. (CBM) by 19.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, down from 28,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Cambrex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 811,855 shares traded or 83.22% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 9.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4414.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 18,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04M, up from 409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Friday, August 12. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Strong Sell” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 18 with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 1. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, November 5 with “Buy” rating.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $366.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 28,426 shares to 2,302 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 103,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 7 analysts covering Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cambrex Corp had 9 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by William Blair. On Monday, November 7 the stock rating was upgraded by First Analysis to “Overweight”. First Analysis maintained Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) rating on Tuesday, January 17. First Analysis has “Overweight” rating and $66 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 11 by Singular Research. Stephens initiated Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) rating on Tuesday, July 21. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $55 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Longbow given on Wednesday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Vadaketh Tom George sold $603,098 worth of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on Monday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold CBM shares while 70 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 1.46% more from 32.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 53,593 shares. Amer Int Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 34,508 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) or 15,805 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 7,654 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Communications Il accumulated 21,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,985 shares. Serv Automobile Association owns 12,479 shares. Summit Creek Limited accumulated 235,521 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) or 7,220 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Co holds 132,969 shares. Signaturefd reported 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Sei stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM).

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11,632 shares to 75,617 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (Reit) (NYSE:DOC) by 44,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group I (NYSE:HLX).