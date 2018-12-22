South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (TMUS) by 19.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 82,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 513,406 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.03M, up from 430,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67 million shares traded or 100.80% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $11.4B-$11.8B; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 97.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 562,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,351 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17M, down from 576,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,541 shares to 397,511 shares, valued at $66.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 68,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Tennison Lynden L sold $1.28M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings.

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.