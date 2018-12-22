Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 89.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 332,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 704,221 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.60 million, up from 371,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 30.17M shares traded or 41.82% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 23.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 904,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.09M, up from 865,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 1.38M shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 77.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy: Buy This Reversal – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Is A Cautious Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy Is Value Investors’ Dream Scenario – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2018. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwestern -5% after shale sale as investors wanted more debt reduction – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy Thriving In A Sub-$3 Natural Gas World – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2018.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $63,798 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold SWN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 562.51 million shares or 7.14% more from 525.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Advisors owns 10,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 76,885 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 251,850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 75,608 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus stated it has 205,800 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). D E Shaw & invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Sib Ltd Com accumulated 0.5% or 147,376 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,542 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Moors Cabot Inc invested in 0.02% or 25,800 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), 9 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Southwestern Energy Company had 129 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Accumulate” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Johnson Rice. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 2 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8.0 target in Thursday, August 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 8 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, December 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, February 9 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 24 with “Underweight”. Cowen & Co initiated Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Tuesday, July 21 with “Outperform” rating.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $267.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 83,100 shares to 457,919 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 30,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,437 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 201,555 shares to 723,660 shares, valued at $76.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 27,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold DATA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 68.57 million shares or 3.55% more from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Crosslink Cap Inc invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Renaissance Techs invested in 0.12% or 1.03M shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gideon Advsrs reported 2,398 shares stake. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company reported 13,017 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Co reported 80,669 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 178,269 are owned by Tcw Grp. 154,055 were reported by Kingdon Capital. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc Inc holds 3,466 shares. Int Inc Ca stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 0.17% or 8,077 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 395 shares in its portfolio. Northern invested in 337,246 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 118,253 shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golf stocks lower after soft data read – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Big Data Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Publication of Data From ADHERE Registry – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marriott CFO addresses data breach costs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 48 analysts covering Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA), 23 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 22 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Tableau Software had 168 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Summit Redstone Partners downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, November 3 report. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, August 16. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 26 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DATA in report on Monday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by Maxim Group.