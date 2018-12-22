Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) stake by 175% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp acquired 525,000 shares as Genworth Finl Inc (GNW)’s stock declined 6.37%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 825,000 shares with $3.44M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc now has $2.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 17.86 million shares traded or 328.92% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 26.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI

Among 4 analysts covering Keywords Studios (LON:KWS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keywords Studios had 14 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add” on Friday, November 2. The stock of Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) earned “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, September 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, August 21. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of KWS in report on Monday, October 1 with “Add” rating. The firm earned “Add” rating on Friday, July 20 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add” on Friday, August 31. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. See Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) latest ratings:

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of 675.04 million GBP. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It has a 51.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.

The stock increased 2.90% or GBX 30 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1064. About 882,670 shares traded or 86.79% up from the average. Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Form N-PX VALIC Co II For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 299.04 million shares or 0.28% more from 298.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.