Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 28.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30M, up from 20,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook didn’t mention Cambridge Analytica by name in its filing, but clearly told investors that more such incidents will probably be discovered; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG MAY SPEAK OUT WITHIN 24 HOURS: AXIOS; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summe; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: A Source Close To Facebook On Diamond And Silk Controversy; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Fallout Spreads With Product Delay, Privacy Overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data; 19/03/2018 – Facebook hires firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 53.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 57,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29M, up from 107,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $516.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 21,319 shares to 62,764 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,941 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Is Not a Buy Just Yet – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Breaking Down Nike’s (NKE) Impressive Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Needham Cuts Facebook Price Target Amid Slew of Concerns – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Looks Undervalued On Several Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) privacy controls have broken down yet again – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

