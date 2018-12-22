Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (TEDU) by 22.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 301,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Tarena Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 161,524 shares traded or 87.33% up from the average. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 50.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M; 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Net CNY74.6M; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Rev CNY617M; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q EPS CNY1.28; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 10965.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 9,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21 million, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.73. About 2.61M shares traded or 162.59% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 39.66% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C

Among 6 analysts covering Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tarena International had 15 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 13. The stock of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 22. Jefferies maintained Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) rating on Sunday, August 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $21.5 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by Nomura. The stock of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has “Sell” rating given on Saturday, September 5 by TheStreet. The stock of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 14.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $213.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 35,600 shares to 193,400 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSI shares while 175 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 134.20 million shares or 0.87% less from 135.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 88 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office reported 0% stake. Pggm Investments reported 338,752 shares stake. Schroder Investment Management Grp owns 24,132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl LP has invested 0.22% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Plante Moran Advsrs has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 59 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 116,771 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Comm National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 7,388 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.08% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 257,520 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Caprock Grp reported 1,606 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Ltd invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Orbis Inv (Us) Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.21% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 12,861 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Motorola Solutions had 62 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 23 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 20 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Northcoast with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 2. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Jefferies. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 2. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 6. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $175.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,837 shares to 36 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).