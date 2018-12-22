Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 5.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,561 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.70 million, down from 59,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 4.47 million shares traded or 49.60% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 8383% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 41,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,415 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target looks for blowout e-commerce week – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Ditch These Stocks Before a December Rate Hike – Schaeffers Research” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks making the biggest move premarket: AMZN, WMT, M, TGT, GM, CPB & more – CNBC” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 18 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, August 31. Citigroup initiated it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Monday, November 9 report. On Friday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 12 to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 17 by Telsey Advisory Group. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 1 by Wolfe Research.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 63,509 shares to 62,798 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 1,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,413 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.35 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.73 per share. LYB’s profit will be $901.60M for 8.41 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 529,804 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,110 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.06% or 8,897 shares in its portfolio. 31,825 are held by Beech Hill Inc. 226 were accumulated by Webster Bank N A. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 113,503 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Marco Mngmt Llc has 2.32% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). American Century Cos stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability has 900 shares. S&Co Incorporated has 0.12% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 10,475 shares. The Germany-based Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.81% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Verity Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.69% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Oakworth has 2,398 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Buy Chico’s FAS – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: LyondellBasell Stock Will Take the Crown – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell, steelworkers union begin contract talks – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: Time to Bet on the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $153.27M.

Among 27 analysts covering LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. LyondellBasell had 97 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report. The rating was maintained by Alembic on Monday, August 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 17. Standpoint Research upgraded the shares of LYB in report on Friday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 18 by Citigroup. SunTrust maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Tuesday, October 31. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $100.0 target. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 27. Citigroup maintained the shares of LYB in report on Tuesday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating.