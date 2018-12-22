Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 34 funds increased and started new positions, while 38 cut down and sold their equity positions in Valero Energy Partners LP. The funds in our database now have: 18.99 million shares, down from 19.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Valero Energy Partners LP in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 27 Increased: 22 New Position: 12.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) stake by 23.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc acquired 26,562 shares as Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)’s stock declined 25.89%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 138,114 shares with $3.01M value, up from 111,552 last quarter. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. now has $1.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 561,398 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27

Analysts await Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. VLP’s profit will be $57.26M for 13.02 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 1.05M shares traded or 57.27% up from the average. Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) has risen 3.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VLP News: 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Valero Energy Partners Raises Distribution to 52.75c; 19/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY RAISES QTRLY DISTRIBUTION 3.9% TO 52.75C/UNIT; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Valero Energy Partners LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution by 3.9 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy Partners Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures of $35M-$45M

Samson Capital Management Llc holds 6.59% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Partners LP for 156,108 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 443,240 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nbw Capital Llc has 1.86% invested in the company for 182,334 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 1.5% in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.67 million shares.

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The Company’s assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. Charles logistics system, the Corpus Christi logistics system, and the Meraux logistics system located in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) stake by 1,374 shares to 9,052 valued at $2.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Carvana Co. stake by 32,073 shares and now owns 49,804 shares. Kornit Digital Ltd. was reduced too.