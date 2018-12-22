Td Asset Management Inc increased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 10.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 3,601 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock declined 16.72%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 37,329 shares with $15.71 million value, up from 33,728 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $11.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $320.39. About 238,536 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) stake by 2.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 138,601 shares as Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s stock declined 44.12%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 6.24M shares with $39.68 million value, up from 6.10M last quarter. Crescent Point Energy Corp. now has $1.57B valuation. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 2.14 million shares traded or 48.13% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 56.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POINT; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT BOARD CALLS CATION ACTION ‘UNREASONABLE’; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS COMMENTED ON A REPORT FROM GLASS LEWIS & CO REGARDING ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AT CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP; 02/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Canada’s Crescent Point set to win support for director nominees -sources | Reuters; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO CAST THEIR VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD AND CONTINUE TO SUPPORT NOMINEES PUT FORTH BY CO; 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 05/03/2018 Crescent Point Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $199,662 activity. Shares for $199,662 were sold by NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) rating on Friday, July 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $460 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating.

