Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 2.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.99M, up from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 844,896 shares traded or 108.09% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 1.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 12,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,488 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.16M, up from 560,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47 million shares traded or 97.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Operates Comfortably At $40 Oil – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Things Denbury Resources Wants You to Know About Its Unexpected Acquisition – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Monday, September 18 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, September 7 with “Hold” rating. Credit Agricole upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 10 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, January 9. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 22 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 775 are owned by West Oak Llc. L & S stated it has 6,035 shares. Srb Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mitchell Cap Mngmt holds 17,826 shares. Mariner Wealth Advisors reported 159,079 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 0.03% or 7,425 shares in its portfolio. 16,213 were reported by Dana Investment Advisors. Bamco New York reported 8,968 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 288,814 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tdam Usa Inc owns 4,169 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp owns 29,636 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 337,595 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Caprock Group accumulated 0.1% or 3,737 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $755,551 activity. The insider Trice David W sold 2,489 shares worth $317,203. TEXTOR DONALD F also sold $229,039 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Thursday, June 28.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $67.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 243,560 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $196.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 71,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pegasystems’ (PEGA) CEO Alan Trefler on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Pegasystems Stock Lost 15% in October – Nasdaq” published on November 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pegasystems Signs Up More Customers as Profitability Remains a Challenge – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KNMCY or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems is Now Oversold (PEGA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pegasystems had 20 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 21 report. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) earned “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Monday, November 14. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Hold”. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, February 24. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) earned “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Tuesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Mitsubishi UFJ. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 7 by Benchmark. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, November 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Wedbush.