Tdam Usa Trimmed Bank Hawaii (BOH) Position By $440,622; Kinross Gold (KGC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Kinross Gold had 5 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 29. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, August 20. The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) latest ratings:

10/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $4 Initiates Coverage On

17/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $6 New Target: $5 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $4 Maintain

29/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $4 New Target: $3.25 Maintain

20/08/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $4.75 Downgrade

Tdam Usa Inc decreased Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) stake by 23.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc sold 5,649 shares as Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 18,317 shares with $1.45M value, down from 23,966 last quarter. Bank Hawaii Corp now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 645,622 shares traded or 208.65% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 11.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 137.77 million shares traded or 679.24% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 26.29% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Graco, Enphase Energy, ACI Worldwide, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Kinross Gold, and Bottomline Technologies â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinross Gold -6.5% as Q1 earnings beat estimates but production falls – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinross Gold Second Quarter 2018 Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross Gold: A Look At Q3 Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $70,060 activity. 500 shares valued at $40,000 were sold by TANABE BARBARA J on Monday, November 5. Shares for $30,060 were sold by BITTERMAN MARY G F.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Small-Cap Bank Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar – Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of Hawaii declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Small-Cap Banks, Amazon Pay, and More – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) CEO Peter Ho on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Tdam Usa Inc increased Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) stake by 18,734 shares to 42,189 valued at $2.00M in 2018Q3. It also upped Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 40,940 shares and now owns 155,858 shares. Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 0.89% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 63 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr owns 3,063 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company has 3,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc owns 14,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.01% or 36,346 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company stated it has 3,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 2,307 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 132 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 15,251 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt owns 8,417 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 108 shares.