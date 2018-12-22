Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1307.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 467,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,148 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.91M, up from 35,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 8.17M shares traded or 54.75% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 29.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 123.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 5,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,625 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $846,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 5.08 million shares traded or 107.50% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 21.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 49 investors sold TEL shares while 206 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 302.21 million shares or 0.67% more from 300.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited holds 0.54% or 637,065 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 54 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 12,359 shares. Aurora Counsel invested in 0.44% or 10,599 shares. First Manhattan Communication, a New York-based fund reported 313,908 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,875 shares. Legacy Prtn holds 0.1% or 2,470 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.16% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Zeke Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 6,999 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 5,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Rech reported 23,631 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 210,484 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.22% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Markston Intll Llc reported 0.76% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cumberland Ltd invested 1.62% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Among 14 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TE Connectivity had 56 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, January 26. On Thursday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 3. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 4. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, September 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) rating on Wednesday, January 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $116.0 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $825.68 million activity. Warburg Pincus Private Equity VIII – L.P. had sold 5,194 shares worth $82,429. Connor Richard W. sold $113,896 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, November 8. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 12.99M shares worth $206.23M on Thursday, November 8. Levy James R. had sold 13.00M shares worth $206.31M on Thursday, November 8. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 13.00M shares worth $206.31 million on Thursday, November 8. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. sold $13,500.

Among 30 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Antero Resources had 111 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $2500 target. On Wednesday, December 9 the stock rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 18 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, October 14 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) rating on Thursday, April 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $33 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 18. Barclays Capital downgraded Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, November 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold AR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 286.45 million shares or 0.19% more from 285.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Fin holds 47,185 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 15,050 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 34,614 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 364,751 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Temasek (Private), Singapore-based fund reported 9.76 million shares. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 108,212 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 53,033 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Cibc Ww reported 0.01% stake. 230,260 were accumulated by Old West Investment Management Ltd. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 3.03M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Another recent and important Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Why These Natural Gas Stocks Plunged in November – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018.