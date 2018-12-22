Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 47.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 30,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,689 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25M, down from 64,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 6.73M shares traded or 135.19% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 98.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 20,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 383 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70,000, down from 20,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 2.07 million shares traded or 57.02% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 12.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.15 per share. PH’s profit will be $320.28 million for 15.04 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 102 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 30. Deutsche Bank maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, September 28. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $184 target. Jefferies maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Wednesday, March 7. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $200.0 target. On Wednesday, February 22 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, February 7.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $432.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,610 shares to 16,135 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 80,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol (EFAV).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $704,241 activity. $420,864 worth of stock was sold by Bowman William R on Wednesday, August 29.

More news for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were recently published by: Gurufocus.com, which released: "It's Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com" on December 14, 2018. Nasdaq.com's article titled: "Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€" Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq" and published on November 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,927 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough Com. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 931,638 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 34,361 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 0.02% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. 4,302 are owned by First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc. 3,955 are held by Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 17,024 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.09% or 43,599 shares. Amp Limited accumulated 0.05% or 46,676 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.3% stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. 5,436 are owned by Finemark Bankshares And Tru. First Citizens State Bank And Trust owns 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,865 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 795,773 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "Nvidia, AMD pave the way for chip sectorâ€™s bear market – MarketWatch" on November 26, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: "Teradyne plunges on smartphone weakness warning – MarketWatch" published on April 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.5% – Nasdaq" on January 29, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Teradyne had 60 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy”. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 29 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. As per Friday, January 27, the company rating was maintained by Needham. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, September 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Monday, September 21. DA Davidson downgraded Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Wednesday, April 25 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. TER’s profit will be $89.63M for 14.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.58% negative EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,959 shares to 45,918 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).