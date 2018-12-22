TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) moved down -18.06% in less than 24 hours

It was bad day for TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA), as it declined by $-0.0015109692 or -18.06%, touching $0.0068574756. International Crypto Experts believe that TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) is looking for the $0.00754322316 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0151774957017891. The highest price was $0.0092595292 and lowest of $0.006005134 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0083684448. It last traded at CCEX exchange.

For a month, TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) tokens went down -36.50% from $0.0108 for coin. For 100 days TESLA is down -98.80% from $0.5732. It traded at $4.2 200 days ago. It has 100.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 08/12/2015. The Crypto TESLA has proof type and operates under algorithm.

A commemorative coin in memory of Nikola Tesla the great inventor. It’s an asset issued with the OMNI layer and it has 100 million units.