Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 21.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 66,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 368,725 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.85 million, up from 302,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 17.07M shares traded or 98.55% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 19.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,466 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $369,000, down from 21,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.03 million shares traded or 158.48% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $138.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,791 shares to 323,281 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 8,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 34.45% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.19 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $80.29M for 7.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $158,309 activity. 5,320 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares with value of $495,079 were sold by TURPIN IAN J. $202,770 worth of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was bought by CARGILL C KEITH on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.50, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SYMC shares while 118 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 530.27 million shares or 1.56% more from 522.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 13,540 shares to 62,985 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,516 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson.