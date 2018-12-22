Patriot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 170.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc bought 52,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.91M, up from 30,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.58% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 27.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,075 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, down from 20,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.58% or 43,099 shares. 2,788 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl. Koshinski Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The California-based Lpl Fin has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Td Asset Mngmt reported 2.35M shares stake. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 6,150 shares. Franklin Incorporated owns 13.51 million shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd holds 4,771 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sky Gru Limited Liability accumulated 46,734 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 38,220 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Com owns 1.03 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chemung Canal Tru has 0.13% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 3.17M were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Rosenblatt. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 19 by Mizuho. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Monday, July 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $8500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $65 target in Thursday, April 28 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, May 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. Flessner Kyle M also sold $1.51M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, October 31.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,028 shares to 17,593 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Wednesday, September 19. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $79 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Tuesday, January 30. On Friday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 16 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, December 14, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 3 by CFRA. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 18. DA Davidson initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Thursday, July 23. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $45 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 89,443 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Voya Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 63,724 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bancorp has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ameriprise accumulated 1.65 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Limited Com invested in 0.16% or 63,311 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,183 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer And Communications has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability reported 38,492 shares. Strategic Ltd Llc reported 6,728 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 4,948 shares stake. Yorktown Mngmt And holds 0.15% or 7,500 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream agree on merger deal – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is SCANA Corporation a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.08M for 19.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $711,500 activity.