Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 36.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 230,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,489 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.85 million, down from 627,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 482,350 shares traded or 362.11% up from the average. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has declined 15.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 60.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 5,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.45 million, up from 8,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $28.84 during the last trading session, reaching $431.99. About 47,757 shares traded or 114.67% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 38.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. HMN’s profit will be $30.71M for 12.41 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Horace Mann Educators Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Horace Mann Educators Corp had 11 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Janney Capital upgraded the shares of HMN in report on Thursday, February 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, November 10 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by Wood. The stock of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Sell” on Monday, May 29. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, December 4 with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) rating on Friday, May 26. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Sell” rating and $3700 target. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, August 17 with “Sell”. The stock of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, February 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $2.54 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Hassenmiller Steve on Tuesday, September 4. McCarthy John P. sold $324,735 worth of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) on Thursday, September 6. The insider JOHNSON KIMBERLY A sold $92,199. 1,800 shares were sold by McClure Beverley J., worth $83,075 on Tuesday, September 4. 8,000 shares valued at $368,037 were sold by Caldwell William J. on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 2,638 shares valued at $121,480 was made by Figurski Sandra L. on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HMN shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.75 million shares or 0.31% less from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated owns 3,502 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old National Financial Bank In reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,217 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). 1.50 million are owned by Earnest Ltd Llc. 4,900 are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp. Us Financial Bank De has 3,387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP invested in 6,036 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company holds 0% or 1,213 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 397,489 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 10,162 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 40,613 shares to 94,963 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 47,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $2.96 million activity. Packer Robert J had bought 100 shares worth $58,900. Shares for $81,000 were bought by Barry David E. on Thursday, October 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold TPL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.55% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 701 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Progeny 3 accumulated 520 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% stake. Bridges Investment Management Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 3,600 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il has invested 0.19% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Prescott Grp Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,000 shares. Northern Tru holds 6,882 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0.04% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1 shares. White Elm Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.96% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 4,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Company holds 0.01% or 500 shares. 1,139 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt.