The Blockchain – powered NEM (XEM) had 0.10% move up on December 21-22

NEM (XEM) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $7.00000000000006E-05 or 0.10% trading at $0.07272. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, NEM (XEM) eyes $0.079992 target on the road to $0.139490212057126. XEM last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.07721 and low of $0.06888 for December 21-22. The open was $0.07265. About 315,124 XEM worth $23,084 traded hands.

NEM (XEM) is down -10.67% in the last 30 days from $0.08141 per coin. Its down -19.34% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.09016 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago XEM traded at $0.2519. XEM has 9.00 billion coins mined giving it $654.48M market cap. NEM maximum coins available are 9.00B. XEM uses algorithm and PoI proof type. It was started on 31/03/2015.

NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.

NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.