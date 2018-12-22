Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.55, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 50 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 47 sold and reduced stakes in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 34.29 million shares, up from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oceanfirst Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 36 Increased: 35 New Position: 15.

Noah Mitchell, the insider, who’s the present Chief Executive Officer of Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd obtained approximately 2,996 shares of the firm valued by the market at roughly $3,050 U.S. Dollars based on an average price of 1.0 U.S. Dollars for share. In the last 30 days, he also purchased 261,348 shares worth total $263,639 USD. The trade of shares was made on December 21, 2018 and this act was unveiled in a document which was filed with the SEC. This document is freely available here. Currently, Mr. Noah, has 5.25 million shares, which accounts for 10.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

TransAtlantic Petroleum, Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has market cap of $54.15 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 11 onshore and offshore exploration licenses and 25 onshore production leases covering an area of 395,000 net acres in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 165,000 net undeveloped acres in Bulgaria. It currently has negative earnings.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.45 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.92M for 9.96 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.66% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12,440 activity.