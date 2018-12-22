The Cryptocurrency AIChain Token (AIT) declined $-0.0001226954 on December 21-22

It was bad day for AIChain Token (AIT), as it declined by $-0.0001226954 or -7.47%, touching $0.00152012. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that AIChain Token (AIT) is looking for the $0.001672132 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.00449126445078993. The highest price was $0.00179157 and lowest of $0.00152012 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0016428154. It last traded at DEx exchange.

For a month, AIChain Token (AIT) tokens went up 18.21% from $0.001286 for coin. For 100 days AIT is down -74.53% from $0.005968. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. AIChain Token (AIT) has 2.10 billion coins mined with the market cap $3.19M. It has 2.10 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/01/2018. The Crypto AIT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network.