The Cryptocurrency Lampix (PIX) increased by 7.69% on December 21-22

It was good day for Lampix (PIX), as it jumped by $0.000388026 or 7.69%, touching $0.005432364. Global Crypto Analysts believe that Lampix (PIX) is looking for the $0.0059756004 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0104730989291786. The highest price was $0.005432364 and lowest of $0.005044338 for December 21-22. The open was $0.005044338. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Lampix (PIX) tokens went down -3.29% from $0.005617 for coin. For 100 days PIX is down -7.03% from $0.005843. It traded at $0.02365 200 days ago. Lampix (PIX) has 327.15 million coins mined with the market cap $1.78 million. It has 327.15M coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/07/2017. The Crypto PIX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Lampix is a hardware and software solution that transforms any surface into a smart, augmented reality surface freeing human-computer interaction from digital screens.