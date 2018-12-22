The Cryptocurrency Power Ledger (POWR) moved up $0.0013947084 on December 21-22

It was good day for Power Ledger (POWR), as it jumped by $0.0013947084 or 1.76%, touching $0.0806218939. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Power Ledger (POWR) is looking for the $0.08868408329 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.213508945100968. The highest price was $0.0846123096 and lowest of $0.0773675743 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0792271855. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Power Ledger (POWR) tokens went down -8.22% from $0.08784 for coin. For 100 days POWR is down -42.45% from $0.1401. It traded at $0.339 200 days ago. Power Ledger (POWR) has 1000.00M coins mined with the market cap $80.62M. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/07/2017. The Crypto POWR has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids.

POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger’s ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.