Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 105.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired 440,069 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock declined 24.41%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 858,701 shares with $39.24M value, up from 418,632 last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $1.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 1.25 million shares traded or 247.73% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 22.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 33,000 shares to 165,000 valued at $27.81 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Live Oak Bancshares Inc stake by 154,602 shares and now owns 888,494 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.20, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold ABCB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 7.11% more from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 67,083 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Fj Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 95,900 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 5,838 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 728,752 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 61,371 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Nwq Invest Ltd holds 1.21% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 0.03% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 32,211 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.04% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Schwab Charles Invest Management reported 224,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 2,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Regions has 360 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameris Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 26. As per Tuesday, December 18, the company rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity. McCague Elizabeth A had bought 1,000 shares worth $50,050 on Friday, August 24.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's health care product company. The company has market cap of $875.40 million. The Company’s pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also makes and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaMedMD and BocaGreenMD brands.

Analysts await TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.56, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 174.81 million shares or 12.04% more from 156.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co owns 101,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 212 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 30,858 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 534,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daruma Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 2.81% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Raymond James Financial stated it has 225,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 102,389 shares. Edge Wealth Llc holds 0% or 800 shares. Citigroup owns 8,045 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment holds 1.05 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.05% or 30.29M shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 3,000 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 10,728 shares.

The stock increased 3.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 6.19 million shares traded or 97.18% up from the average. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has declined 28.29% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR TX-001HR; 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – HAS NOT BEEN INFORMED BY FDA ABOUT REVIEW STATUS OF ITS NDA FOR TX-004HR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANTICIPATES FDA ACTION TO OCCUR ON PDUFA DATE; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REGARDING PROPOSED LABEL FOR TX-004HR; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Label Negotiations With FDA for TX-004HR; 21/04/2018 – DJ TherapeuticsMD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXMD); 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Anticipates IMVEXXY Will Be Available for Comml Distribution in July

The CEO of Therapeuticsmd Inc, Robert Finizio has made an unexpected transaction in the Florida-based company that is having a value of $677,108 US Dollars. As stated in the DC-based SEC electronic form filed on December 21, 2018, Robert sold 184,910 shares which is based on an average stock price per share of $3.7. It seems he is very active lately as in the last month, he silently sold additional 368,000 shares of the company, worth $1,733,280 USD. This deal was pretty significant one, so clearly it won’t go unseen. At present, he holds a total of 20.37 million shares or 8.56% of the Company’s total market cap.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 selling transactions for $24.14 million activity. 258,000 shares were sold by Milligan John C.K. IV, worth $1.23M on Tuesday, December 4. Cartwright Daniel A had sold 40,000 shares worth $194,000 on Wednesday, November 7. $1.02M worth of stock was sold by Finizio Robert G on Thursday, October 11. On Thursday, October 18 Bernick Brian sold $1.02M worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) or 182,800 shares. The insider Thompson Tommy G bought 4,000 shares worth $22,100.