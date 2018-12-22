Carnival PLC (CUK) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.38, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 56 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 40 reduced and sold stakes in Carnival PLC. The institutional investors in our database now have: 10.53 million shares, up from 8.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carnival PLC in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 28 Increased: 37 New Position: 19.

The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 237,670 shares traded or 79.81% up from the average. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has declined 24.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos enters Vietnamese gaming market; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on March, 8. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $2.36M for 20.88 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $196.65 million. The firm develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,768 activity. On Friday, November 16 HAITZMANN ERWIN ET AL bought $85,768 worth of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 6 investors sold Century Casinos, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.31% more from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). 402,100 were reported by Foundry Prtn Ltd. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 186 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 181,690 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt owns 341,530 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ariel Ltd Com has 3.90 million shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 3,494 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 2.75 million shares. Kennedy invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.82% or 364,572 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 1.33M shares. Citigroup invested in 7,421 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 304,393 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 62,300 shares. Awm Invest Incorporated accumulated 720,689 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Peter Hoetzinger who is the present Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President of Century Casinos Inc not a long ago bought 11,000 shares of the public company. The new insider purchase has $74,635 USD total value, at an average stock price per share of $6.8. Dated December 21, 2018 the trade filing is freely available here. Peter now holds 1.08 million shares accounting for 3.67% of the Company’s market cap

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise firm in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $33.00 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

