Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Ratings Coverage

Among 9 analysts covering Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LON:LRE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lancashire Holdings Ltd had 30 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 636 target in Friday, October 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 22 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Friday, September 14. The stock of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Add” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Thursday, September 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of LRE in report on Thursday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LRE in report on Friday, September 7 with “Equal Weight” rating. See Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 636.00 New Target: GBX 623.00 Maintain

11/12/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 725.00 Upgrade

10/12/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 675.00 New Target: GBX 675.00 Maintain

29/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 675.00 New Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 675.00 New Target: GBX 675.00 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 630.00 New Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

31/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 675.00 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

Another recent and important Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “This Insurance Company Is Almost Unbelievably Profitable – Nasdaq” on October 23, 2017.

The stock decreased 0.34% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 585. About 626,207 shares traded. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.17 billion GBP. The firm operates through five divisions: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and LloydÂ’s. It has a 25.43 P/E ratio. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builderÂ’s risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 475,374 shares traded or 29.18% up from the average. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has risen 23.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.76% the S&P500.

On December 21, 2018, insider trading transaction was made. Barings Llc, an insider of Barings Bdc Inc obtained precisely 68,600 shares of Barings Bdc Inc, worth close to $612,962 USD, at $8.9 of a share at the time of the transaction. This insider transaction, was executed on December 21, 2018. It’s available for public review at the SEC’s website and can be seen at this page. Now, Barings Llc owns 12.26 million shares which are equivalent to about 23.90% of the company’s total market capitalization.

Barings BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. The company has market cap of $452.84 million. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others.

Analysts await Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 60.53% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BBDC’s profit will be $7.69 million for 14.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by Barings BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.42% EPS growth.