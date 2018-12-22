Sentiment for Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.36, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 68 funds started new or increased positions, while 63 sold and reduced their equity positions in Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida. The funds in our database reported: 38.90 million shares, up from 38.46 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 38 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73M worth of stock. Lewnes Ann also sold $758,108 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. The insider Ricks David A bought $19,607. 12,000 shares valued at $2.94M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, November 1.

Trade totalling precisely $16,244 USD was published in a form submitted to the DC-based SEC on December 21, 2018. According to which, David Ricks, the director of Adobe Inc also an insider of the corporation had acquired precisely 75 shares – ( at $216.6 for each share ). David Ricks right now owns 1,327 shares or 0.0003% of the company’s total market capitalization.

Among 13 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Adobe Systems has $325 highest and $255 lowest target. $295.69’s average target is 41.61% above currents $208.8 stock price. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, September 14 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, December 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $300 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, December 14 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Guggenheim maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, August 8. Guggenheim has “Neutral” rating and $275 target.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Picture Perfect, No Need To Retouch – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESPR, ADBE, RGLD – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe’s Short-Term Upside Is Constrained By Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Time to Buy Adobe Systems? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $101.92 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 40.15 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold Adobe Inc. shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,421 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 30,772 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York has invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,420 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 9,968 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,195 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser holds 22,452 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 275,812 shares. Korea Investment reported 0.67% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 43,918 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested in 887 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,629 shares. 21,195 were accumulated by Counsel Inc. Northstar Grp Inc Inc reported 986 shares.

The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 11/27/2018 – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Seacoast Completes Acquisition of First Green Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Acquisition Of First Green Bancorp – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Seacoast Bank exec explains 5 factors affecting First Green Bank acquisition, plus banking trends – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s official: Here’s when Seacoast will close on $132M First Green Bank acquisition – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 370,600 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 106,507 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 1.97% invested in the company for 763,734 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.55% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 803,167 shares.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 24.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $21.75M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.32% EPS growth.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 17.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 821,424 shares traded or 266.86% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has risen 3.09% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today