YY Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YY) had an increase of 15.68% in short interest. YY’s SI was 2.42M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 15.68% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 1.40 million avg volume, 2 days are for YY Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YY)’s short sellers to cover YY’s short positions. The SI to YY Inc – American Depositary Shares’s float is 5.04%. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 911,130 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.60 billion. It provides applications for clients to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

The stock decreased 4.69% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 4.35M shares traded or 78.88% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has risen 53.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.74% EPS growth.

It was shown in a document which was filled with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission that James Shaughnessy, who works for Workday Inc, and holds the position of SVP – General Counsel & Secty performed an insider deal on 21/12/2018. He made a sale of 10,000 shares of the corporation calculated based on $155.7 U.S. Dollars per each share. As announced in the form freely available here, the total amount of the deal was $1,556,900 U.S. Dollars. In the last 30 days, he also sold 4,800 shares worth about $771,174 USD. Now, James Shaughnessy owns 84,275 shares which are about 0.04% of the Company’s total market capitalization.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. YY had 3 analyst reports since November 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, December 6. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of YY in report on Tuesday, November 27 to “Hold” rating.