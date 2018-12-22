Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) had an increase of 9.05% in short interest. WSBF’s SI was 221,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.05% from 203,400 shares previously. With 39,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF)’s short sellers to cover WSBF’s short positions. The SI to Waterstone Financial Inc’s float is 0.94%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 144,860 shares traded or 180.24% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has declined 9.30% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $699,528 activity. 6 shares valued at $99 were sold by Egenhoefer Eric J on Tuesday, December 11. 7,734 Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares with value of $131,565 were sold by Bartel Ellen Syburg. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $20,220 was sold by Bruss William F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold Waterstone Financial, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 1.45% less from 16.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York invested in 1,921 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Company invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 294,294 shares. Rmb Capital Lc invested in 51,114 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 140,542 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 2,365 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Lpl Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 45,681 shares. 17,592 are held by Voya Ltd Liability Corp. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 846 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 10,119 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to clients in southeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $442.22 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. It has a 16.04 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking services and products, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

The major shareholder of Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc and company’s insider Peter Barris invested in 500,000 shares of the corporation based on the stock price per share of $1.5 for each one share. The mentioned shares have a value of close to $774,440 USD. He also acquired 498,000 shares with a total value $986,434 USD in the last 30 days. This insider trade, was executed on 21-12-2018. It’s freely obtainable at the SEC’s website and can be found at this page. Mr. Peter at present has in hand 20.90 million shares, accounting for 13.01% of the company’s total market cap.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 80 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.22 million activity. 250,600 shares valued at $491,745 were bought by SANDELL SCOTT D on Wednesday, July 18. 170,400 shares were bought by Growth Equity Opportunities IV – LLC, worth $338,352 on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 170,400 shares valued at $338,352 was bought by Makhzoumi Mohamad. BASKETT FOREST bought 1.20M shares worth $2.24M. $404,077 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares were bought by MOTT DAVID M. Viswanathan Ravi also bought $404,077 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on Wednesday, June 27. Florence Anthony A. Jr. bought $2.24 million worth of stock or 1.20 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 16.52% less from 59.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). 16,031 are held by Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Aqr Capital Management Lc invested in 158,292 shares. Nea Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 18.70M shares. Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.12% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Howe Rusling accumulated 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Schwab Charles Inv reported 0% stake. Citigroup has 38,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 68,800 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership holds 0.26% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) or 120,000 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 10,352 shares. Northern holds 0% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 1.60 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company has market cap of $239.34 million. The company's pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Analysts await AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

