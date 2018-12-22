Theta (THETA) targets $0.06405165261 while having 27.91% rise on December 21-22

Theta (THETA) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0127072776 or 27.91% trading at $0.0582287751. According to Crypto Analysts, Theta (THETA) eyes $0.06405165261 target on the road to $0.128209165196303. THETA last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.067410558 and low of $0.0451728222 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0455214975. About 1,210 THETA worth $54 traded hands.

Theta (THETA) is up 10.91% in the last 30 days from $0.0525 per coin. Its down -31.11% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.08453 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago THETA traded at $0.2597. THETA has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $58.23 million market cap. Theta maximum coins available are 1000.00M. THETA uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 23/11/2017.

Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. THETA is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the network.