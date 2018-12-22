Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 253.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 26,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 37,192 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 1.78M shares traded or 80.92% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 29.93% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes

Kelso & Company Lp decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) by 38.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelso & Company Lp sold 3.83 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.17M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.21 million, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelso & Company Lp who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 3.57M shares traded or 394.05% up from the average. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 36.29% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 14/05/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $140.3 MLN VS $266.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN $378.4 MLN VS $146.4 MLN; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 10/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 10/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point reportedly seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 26/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Conversion of Securities

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $12.57 million activity. Butman James W sold $1.33M worth of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) on Thursday, November 8. Chambers Douglas W had sold 16,455 shares worth $564,822. The insider McCahon Jane W sold 23,567 shares worth $824,374. Carlson Prudence E sold $160,784 worth of stock. 129,656 shares were sold by THAUS KURT B, worth $4.58M. Hanley Joseph R had sold 54,312 shares worth $1.67 million.

Among 3 analysts covering Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Telephone and Data Systems had 6 analyst reports since January 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 8. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Monday, February 27 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 2. JP Morgan downgraded Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) rating on Monday, January 4. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $34 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TDS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.97 million shares or 1.85% more from 88.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 210,884 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 130,582 shares. Fort LP reported 775 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 60,562 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 101,754 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 58,485 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.01% or 19,341 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.1% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 60,548 shares. Intrepid Capital reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 1.27 million shares. State Street owns 9.01M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $534.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 29,403 shares to 6,489 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,777 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Among 6 analysts covering Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Third Point Reinsurance had 16 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wood on Thursday, October 1 with “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) rating on Tuesday, April 3. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $17 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 11 by Wood. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 8 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19.0 target in Monday, December 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Compass Point maintained Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) rating on Wednesday, September 2. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $16.0 target. The stock of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 10. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of TPRE in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $10.47 million activity. Loeb Daniel S sold $10.52M worth of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) on Tuesday, September 18.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-1.51 earnings per share, down 468.29% or $1.92 from last year’s $0.41 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 978.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold TPRE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 62.71 million shares or 8.01% less from 68.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 199,164 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 94,669 shares. Schwab Charles Inc has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 571,777 shares. Fmr Lc owns 29,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 63,844 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research reported 167,969 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 142,696 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 228,730 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 27,310 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co owns 422,567 shares. Prudential owns 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 144,761 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc holds 0.02% or 6,700 shares.