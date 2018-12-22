Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 888.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 138,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,231 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31 million, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 4.39M shares traded or 78.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92M, up from 9,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 74,923 shares to 100,515 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,896 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 13,392 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 3.71% or 1.70M shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 105,696 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 616,473 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited owns 39,351 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Patten Patten Tn owns 89,444 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bankshares holds 43,103 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa owns 230,404 shares. S R Schill And Associates holds 13,815 shares. Choate Invest Advsr accumulated 86,857 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Advisory Service Limited Com invested in 62,747 shares. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fruth Inv holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,223 shares. Madison Invest Incorporated stated it has 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was bought by PRINCE CHARLES. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77M on Wednesday, November 7. Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M. $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Gorsky Alex. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought 748 shares worth $100,050. $3.91 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 5 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, December 1 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 14 by Jefferies. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, October 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 2.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) call put ratio 1 call to 2.7 puts with focus on December weekly and December 135 puts – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson A Buy Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility elevated, announcing a $5B stock buyback – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indian regulator “considering” inquiry into J&J’s baby powder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rice Hall James Ltd has invested 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 29,033 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 804,198 shares. Systematic Lp holds 160,458 shares. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 22,635 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chem Bank has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 16,572 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Goelzer Inv reported 244,367 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio Management accumulated 0.46% or 231,874 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.43 million shares. Intl Grp Inc owns 610,137 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri invested 0.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Long Road Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.25% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 105,082 shares.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex Tech to be Featured on Rinspeed’s microSNAP Autonomous Vehicle Concept at CES – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Rides on Product Strategy Despite Expense Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gentex: Investing In The Future Of Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex: Not Enough Upside Left – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $578,762 activity. Another trade for 3,982 shares valued at $85,671 was made by Boehm Neil on Thursday, September 27. The insider Nash Kevin C sold $128,999. On Thursday, September 27 the insider Downing Steven R sold $384,498.

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, January 23. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 2 by FBR Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of GNTX in report on Tuesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 12. Susquehanna maintained Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) rating on Wednesday, March 14. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $24.0 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of GNTX in report on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 23.