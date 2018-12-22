Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 8.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,170 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 44,831 shares with $6.24 million value, down from 49,001 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 3.19 million shares traded or 54.19% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable

Among 2 analysts covering Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sportsman’s Warehouse had 2 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. See Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) latest ratings:

25/09/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $7 New Target: $8 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $6 New Target: $7.5 Maintain

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94M for 11.64 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $15.85 million activity. $1.35 million worth of stock was sold by Perlin Jonathan B on Thursday, June 21. 5,196 shares were sold by Cuffe Michael S., worth $709,358 on Wednesday, October 31. Reiner Deborah M also sold $26,670 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 6,419 shares valued at $810,271 were sold by Wyatt Christopher F. on Thursday, July 26. 1,530 shares valued at $190,439 were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Wednesday, July 25. 5,081 shares were sold by Englebright Jane D., worth $720,994. Shares for $604,795 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, July 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 102,613 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,000 shares. Sio Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 83,822 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa holds 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 116,865 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,763 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 222,500 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management owns 28,073 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Lc reported 44,831 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Lp accumulated 43,145 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.14% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 397,685 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0.01% stake. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Among 10 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, November 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 1. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Leerink Swann. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HCA in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) stake by 49,735 shares to 143,519 valued at $2.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 2,461 shares and now owns 14,661 shares. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was raised too.

SportsmanÂ’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $183.35 million. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders.

