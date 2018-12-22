Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (FDEF) by 110.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 133,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,190 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.65 million, up from 120,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in First Defiance Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 98,354 shares traded or 105.06% up from the average. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 2.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15; 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF)

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 76.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,205 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $463,000, down from 26,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09M shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 9 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 12. As per Tuesday, January 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. M Partners downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Thursday, February 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, November 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Thursday, January 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $42 target. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 14 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 18 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04M for 6.91 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.10 million activity. 10,000 Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares with value of $746,900 were sold by Chawla Sona. STREETER STEPHANIE A sold $389,244 worth of stock. LAVU RATNAKAR also sold $1.00M worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 170 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Buckingham Cap invested in 1.75% or 230,513 shares. Assetmark holds 10,050 shares. Utah Retirement has 31,094 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 49,710 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Alps reported 0.3% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 7,600 were accumulated by Summit Secs Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated reported 111,646 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A New York owns 3,820 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc reported 67,559 shares stake. Meyer Handelman Company owns 7,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 13,217 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Among 5 analysts covering First Defiance Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. First Defiance Financial Corp had 15 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Sandler O’Neill. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Sandler O’Neill. On Wednesday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Monday, August 29 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, October 5. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, December 21.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 198,190 shares to 730,095 shares, valued at $113.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,178 shares, and cut its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $11,688 activity. Another trade for 125 shares valued at $3,387 was made by MULFORD MICHAEL D. on Tuesday, October 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 6.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 4.89, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold FDEF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 25.81 million shares or 286.46% more from 6.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 686 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 42,350 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 12,016 shares. Smithfield invested in 7,726 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 54,437 shares. Art Llc has 0.01% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 6,700 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 148 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 70,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 272,751 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Bailard stated it has 21,850 shares.

More notable recent First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Savings and Loan Industry Outlook: Near-Term Prospects Look Bleak – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citizens Financial (CFG) Acquires Franklin American Mortgage – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2018 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Defiance Financial Corp. Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.