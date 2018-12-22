Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 17.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 9,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,497 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04 million, up from 54,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 642,677 shares traded or 98.83% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 50.37% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 34.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,335 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.11M, down from 75,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 30,671 shares to 336,571 shares, valued at $29.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,977 shares, and cut its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $123,190 activity.

Among 16 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Genesco had 57 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39.0 target in Wednesday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, October 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, November 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 20. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna on Thursday, November 17 to “Neutral”. The stock of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 10 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, May 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, April 5. As per Friday, September 29, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold GCO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.43 million shares or 1.73% more from 19.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. White Pine Cap Limited Co invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Com LP has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Highland Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 21,850 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Coatue Management Limited Liability holds 12,378 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6,151 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 284 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 247,870 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs reported 4,500 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 6,563 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 24,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Maverick Cap Limited, Texas-based fund reported 85,490 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. 54,342 shares were sold by Fish Kathleen B, worth $5.11 million. On Thursday, November 15 the insider TASTAD CAROLYN M sold $580,401. Shares for $941,206 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 20,000 shares valued at $1.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Monday, November 12. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $99,828 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Keith R. Alexandra sold $284,810 worth of stock or 3,410 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $92 target in Monday, October 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 30 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Buy” on Friday, August 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, November 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, April 20 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Friday, July 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vetr on Tuesday, August 25. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo reinitiated The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, November 15 with “Market Perform” rating.