Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stake by 89.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares as Chesapeake Energy (CHK)’s stock declined 35.05%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 4,233 shares with $19.01M value, up from 2,233 last quarter. Chesapeake Energy now has $2.33B valuation. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 61.75M shares traded or 76.06% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 28.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 44.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 16,300 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 9.08%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 52,870 shares with $2.50 million value, up from 36,570 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $26.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 9.39 million shares traded or 106.37% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 5.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold XEL shares while 185 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 368.74 million shares or 0.63% more from 366.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 231,189 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd invested in 143,571 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 39,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hexavest owns 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1,628 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 298,770 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 41,631 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds reported 0.13% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Covington Capital Mgmt reported 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Transamerica Advsrs reported 0.08% stake. Wellington Management Gru Incorporated Llp accumulated 0.09% or 9.08 million shares. Axa holds 887,446 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 16,243 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $300,636 activity. Shares for $48,890 were bought by Casey Lynn on Wednesday, September 5. $349,526 worth of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was sold by Poferl Judy M..

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 54,014 shares to 10,377 valued at $334,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 96,140 shares and now owns 50,841 shares. Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Xcel Energy had 8 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. Mizuho downgraded the shares of XEL in report on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $49 target in Monday, July 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 17 report.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) stake by 4,549 shares to 79,642 valued at $2.51 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) stake by 3,530 shares and now owns 101,731 shares. Hess Midstream was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Chesapeake Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, November 13. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, November 1 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 30. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Wednesday, October 31 to “Positive”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold CHK shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 541.62 million shares or 4.71% more from 517.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 1.20M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 260,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Montgomery Inv Mngmt holds 226,170 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Company accumulated 11,314 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc reported 187,886 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 38,823 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt accumulated 15,160 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Principal Gru holds 4.07M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 3.43 million shares. James Inv Rech reported 1.03 million shares. Thompson Davis & Company Inc has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Stratos Wealth Limited holds 19,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio.